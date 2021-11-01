Department of Canadian Heritage launches 2022-2023 Aid to Publishers component

The Department of Canadian Heritage has announced that the 2022-2023 application form and guidelines for the Aid to Publishers component of the Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) is now available on their website.

This component of Aid to Publishers is for paid-circulation non-daily newspapers, paid-circulation and request-circulation magazines, and digital-only publications.

The deadline to submit your application is December 10, 2021.

If you are experiencing difficulties downloading the application form, please try right clicking your mouse on the link of the form and saving the document on your desktop. Once saved, right click on the document icon and open with Adobe. Please do not hesitate to contact the department at: 1-866-811-0055 if the issue is still not resolved.

Please note that an application postmarked or stamped after the application deadline will not be accepted. When an application deadline falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, it is extended to the following working day.

An acknowledgement will be sent within two (2) weeks of receiving your application in our office

Canadian Heritage has set service standards for the timely delivery of its funding programs. Their stated goal is to issue a written notification of the funding decision within a 30-week timeline applied as of the program’s deadline.

Should you require additional information, please contact the department via email at: fondsdesperiodiquescanada-canadaperiodicalfund@pch.gc.ca.