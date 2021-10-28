Boomers and Pre-Boomers more likely to access digital newspaper content directly

Vividata’s Fall 2021 survey results provides insight into how different generations access digital newspaper content. Adults older than 55 are more likely to access digital newspaper content by navigating directly to websites through bookmarks, typing URLs, or with their digital subscription. Six out of ten Pre-Boomers go directly to newspaper websites.

Younger adults predominantly access newspaper content through social media, search engines and apps. Almost two thirds (64%) of Gen-Z readers use search engines and six out of ten using social media to find their way to digital newspaper content.

Visit Vividata’s website at www.vividata.ca for more information.