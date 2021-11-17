Remembering renowned Canadian journalist Ian Adams

Ian Adams, the legendary Canadian writer and journalist who, in 1967, wrote the cover story for Maclean’s magazine about an Indigenous boy named Chanie “Charlie” Wenjack’s efforts to return home after running away from a residential school, died this past week. He was 84 years old.
Earlier this week, veteran journalist Rick Salutin published a reflection on some of Adams’ most distinguished achievements, and unique character in the Toronto Star. It’s an excellent read. You can read the full piece here.