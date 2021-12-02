Digital newspaper readership continues to grow, research shows

On a weekly basis, daily newspaper brands reach over two out of three adults across Canada. Just under 21 million adults (67%) read/looked through newspaper content in the past week (print/digital).

Digital reading continues to grow according to the most recent Vividata study, released in October 2021, with 58% of readers accessing digital content via a mobile device (smartphone or tablet).

At 29%, adults in Quebec are the most likely to access newspaper brand content on a tablet, compared to 19% for total Canada. During the past five years, those who access newspaper content on a smartphone has almost doubled; from 19% in Fall 2016 increasing to 36% in Fall 2021.

For more information read the most recent Vividata release on the Survey of the Canadian Consumer here.