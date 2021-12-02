Award-winning front pages from MCNA members

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association’s Better Newspapers Competition (BNC) honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers.

The #BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted and vital information.

Congratulations to the MCNA 2019 BNC winners of the General Excellence: Best Front Page (circulation 0-1,399) category!

1st Place – South Mountain Press, Erickson

2nd Place – The Reminder, Flin Flon

3rd Place – The Sentinel Courier, Pilot Mound



