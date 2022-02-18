Postmedia to acquire Brunswick News

Earlier today, Postmedia announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase Brunswick News, which includes the Telegraph-Journal, Times Globe, Times & Transcript, The Daily Gleaner, Miramichi Leader, Woodstock Bugle-Observer, Bathurst Northern Light, Kings County Record, The Campbellton Tribune and The Victoria Star as well as well as Brunswick’s proprietary distribution software and its parcel delivery business.

Jamie Irving, Vice-President of Brunswick News will be actively involved with Postmedia and will continue to serve as Chair of News Media Canada.

You can read more about the sale here.