Lucinda Chodan announces her retirement from journalism

After more than 40 years in journalism, 29 of them in Montreal, Lucinda Chodan will be retiring on Feb. 25 as editor in chief of the Montreal Gazette.

In addition to her role with the Gazette, she also currently serves Postmedia’s senior vice-president, editorial and is responsible for more than 120 newsrooms across Canada.

This past weekend, Chodan wrote a touching final column as editor-in-chief of the Gazette where she recounts her career as a journalist in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, and Victoria.

“One of the things I am most proud of is our coverage of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” she writes.

“Unflinching truth-telling, indeed — our reporting helped reveal the degree to which our health-care system was crumbling and Quebecers were dying because of COVID-19. We broke news that shocked the province and infuriated the premier. And we helped Quebecers navigate this unprecedented health emergency as our leaders sometimes lost their way.”

All the best, Lucinda! The industry will miss you so very much.