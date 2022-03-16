AWNA announces re-launch of Volunteer Citizen of the Year award

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association has announced it has relaunched its Volunteer Citizen of the Year awards program.

The program will recognize an outstanding volunteer and will honour that volunteer at the AWNA conference in Edmonton on June 3rd.

The renewed program is receiving support from Direct Energy. The company said it will be placed a ¼ page colour ad in all AWNA member newspapers, encouraging local readers to nominate a deserving member of their community.

A $5,000 cash donation will be given to the successful nominee’s charity of choice.

Nomination forms, and additional details about the program, can be found here.