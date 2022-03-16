John Boynton departs Torstar; becomes president and CEO of wine company

John Boynton, the former president and CEO of Torstar, as well as the publisher of the Toronto Star, will be departing the company to take over the role of president and CEO of Arterra Wines, effective March 28, 2022.

During his 35 year career, Boynton has worked in many different industries and he has developed very deep experience in building multi-channel consumer relationships through mobile, digital, data and ecommerce.

Most recently Boynton held the role of vice chair and president of digital with NordStar, Torstar’s parent company.

You can read more about his ‘pivot from print to pinot’ here.