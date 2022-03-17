National Newspaper Week 2021 reminds Canadians how much they rely on news media

Relive the energy from National Newspaper Week 2021 with our new highlight video. Every year this is our industry’s opportunity to remind Canadians about the role newspapers and their sites play in providing Canadians with credible, factual news.

The 2021 celebration was the most impactful to date generating more than 30 million earned media impressions, an influencer campaign with more than 125 pieces of social content, and a newspaper campaign with participation from almost 400 print and digital newspapers.

Our new research confirms that nine in ten Canadians read newspapers weekly, in print and digital formats. Newspapers remain relevant in an increasingly digital world, with 95% of readers accessing content online. National Newspaper Week reminds Canadians how much they rely on the news media industry.