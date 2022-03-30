CJF and CP name 2022 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner

Alex Lupul, an award-winning photojournalism student at Loyalist College in Belleville, Ont., is the winner of the 2022 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award , presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press (CP).

“In a strong field of candidates Alex’s work stood out due to the creative variety and consistent professional quality of his work,” says Frank Gunn, a CP national photographer. “He has also demonstrated continuous progression from past submissions. The Tom Hanson Award will present him with many challenges and the opportunity to make the next steps in his career.”

The coveted annual award was established in memory of the late, prize-winning CP photographer Tom Hanson to allow an early-career photojournalist to work at CP’s Toronto head office for a six-week internship. The experience will allow Lupul to sharpen his skills, receive mentorship from experienced photojournalists and provide the opportunity for national exposure.

“It’s an unbelievable honour,” says Lupul. “Two years ago–at the beginning of my studies at Loyalist College–my classmates and I were asked where we hoped to be working after graduation. I said, ‘The Canadian Press.’

“To go from graduation to a six-week internship at CP is an incredible learning opportunity that I will not take for granted. I’m looking forward to continuing to improve and expand upon my skill set through daily assignments and from the mentorship of CP’s world-class photojournalists and editors.”

View Lupul’s portfolio , which was selected among submissions from students and early-career photojournalists from across the country.