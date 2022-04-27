Report: Facebook could block news in Canada over revenue-sharing legislation

A news story published by the National Post earlier this week reported that a Facebook Canada executive would not rule out blocking news from being shared on its platform in opposition to the recently-tabled legislation by the federal government.

“I would say we’re still looking at all of the options based on our evaluation of the legislation,” said Rachel Curran, the policy manager for Canada at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, during a parliamentary committee meeting.

Last year, the platform temporarily banned news content from being shared on Facebook in Australia after similar revenue-sharing legislation was introduced last year.

According to the Heritage minister’s office, Facebook chose not to participate in the consultations the government held last year while it was developing the bill.