Canadians value local media, new study from Vividata shows

The Spring 2022 Study of the Canadian Consumer study from Vividata was released on May 11, 2022, and includes new coverage on evolving consumer trends, such as attitudes toward local media, ad attention by consumer category, opinions on cannabis consumption, and more.

Over 21 million Canadian adults (70%) read or access print or digital newspaper content (whether a daily or community newspaper) in an average week, with reach increasing to 74% among Francophones and dipping slightly to 68% for Anglophones.

Of the weekly newspaper audience (whether a daily or community newspaper), 95% of readers find local news is of greatest interest. Seven out of ten Canadians agree, “I value my local media because it covers what’s happening in my community.” While 67% agree, “Local media makes me aware of products and services available in my community.” Agreement to both statements is greatest among those aged 50+.

Vividata is Canada’s authoritative source for insights on cross-media and consumer behaviour and the leading cross-platform audience measurement provider. For more information, visit www.vividata.ca.