Awards Showcase: OCNA 2021 General Excellence Class 1 award winners

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours the great work of Ontario’s weekly community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners in the General Excellence Class 1 category!

1st Place: The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton

2nd Place: Haliburton County Echo

3rd Place: The Herald Serving Thamesville, Dresden and Bothwell

“There is great work being done by the newspapers in Class 1. Although small in circulation numbers, these papers are mighty in terms of engaging content. Subscribers and readers are getting full value from these newspapers, particularly in these trying times in the newspaper business. Although challenged by changing advertising practices and the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspapers in Class 1 continued to serve their communities well.”

The 2021 awards showcase the hard work, talent, and dedication demonstrated by Ontario publishers, editors, reporters, photographers, and designers. More than 1,450 entries were received and the awards were presented at a virtual ceremony on April 29, 2022.

You can find more award-winning newspaper content by following the News Media Canada Instagram account here.