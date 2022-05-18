NEW! Newspapers 24/7 fact sheet now available for download

News Media Canada has just released a second fact sheet as part of the Newspapers 24/7: 2022 study material. Designed as a handout or presentation follow-up material, this fact sheet includes highlights from the most recent study, released in March 2022.

Readers want local information

Printed community newspaper readers are looking for LOCAL information (editorial, events, entertainment, sports, news) to stay connected to their community. And half of printed community newspaper readers are engaged with ads in their paper- looking for flyers, inserts, and Run of Press advertising.

Click here to access the Newspapers 24/7: 2022 study resources page and download the presentation and two fact sheets. A French version of this fact sheet is also available here.