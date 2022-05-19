New alliance aims to increase advertiser spending with Canadian publishers

The Canadian Media Directors’ Council (CMDC) and U.S.-based agency NewsGuard have formalized a new partnership that will help increase advertiser spending with Canadian publishers.

According to the announcement, the partnership is part of a wider effort by the CMDC to help increase the Canadian share of digital media investment up to 25 per cent by 2025. It currently sits at 19 per cent. If accomplished, the release states it could mean an additional $350 million in new funding for quality Canadian publishers.

The project is designed to ensure the advertising budgets of clients go toward legitimate publishers, including those in local markets and covering underrepresented communities, rather than to fake and untrustworthy news media sites.