Awards Showcase: Ma Murray Award for Newspaper Excellence Category A

Congratulations to the 2021 Ma Murray Award winners in the Newspaper Excellence Category A group! The Ma Murray Community News Media Awards, hosted by the BC and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association (BCYCNA) are an annual opportunity to recognize the achievements of member newspapers.EAGLE VALLEY NEWS “In a challenging year, the Eagle Valley News does a great job of publishing stories that matter to their community. No matter what is being covered, be it sports, weather mishaps, or especially wildlife, it is heightened by the high quality of the photography. Some of the strongest community news in the category, solid online presence, attractive classifieds, and an active commitment to arts coverage are just a few of the things the News does well.” 3rd Place: NORTH THOMPSON TIMES “Sharp and clean front page that leads to strong community news, sports, arts, and op-ed that matters to their readers. The North Thompson Times handles advertising deftly and weaves a local focus throughout every page, with some of the best design and production.” Winners of the 2021 Ma Murray Community News Media Awards were announced in an online awards presentation on June 10, 2021.1st Place: THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN GOAT “The Rocky Mountain Goat is a creative paper that keeps the reader engaged from front page through to back cover. Their local focus, high production quality, and eye-catching photography made them the standout this year.” 2nd Place: