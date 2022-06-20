News brands’ value to advertisers is built on trust

The Festival of News, which brings together client and agency-side leaders with senior publishers in the UK, recently addressed an interesting question: why does journalism matter to advertisers as much as it does to readers?

In their discussion, event panelists said that trust in news brands in developed incrementally over time and reinforced with the delivery of professionally curated news.

“We as advertisers want a lot… we want reach, we want attention, we want engagement, we want a representative audience, we want trusted media placements, we want control over where they go… journalism helps us deliver that,” said Amy Caven, senior media manager at Boots.

You can listen to more of the discussion below.