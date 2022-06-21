Awards Showcase: MCNA 2020 Best in Class (circulation 0-1,399)

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the winners of the General Excellence: Best in Class (circulation 0-1,399) category!🥇 1st Place – The Reminder, Flin Flon🥈 2nd Place – Empire-Advance, Virden🥉 3rd Place – The Western Canadian, Manitou#BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information.The
You can find more award-winning newspaper content by following the News Media Canada Instagram account here.