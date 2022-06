The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) has announced that it has extended the deadline for newsrooms to complete its second-ever diversity survey. The new deadline to complete the survey is now July 29th.

So far, 116 newsrooms have completed the survey or have committed to do so. They include: The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, the Montreal Gazette, and CBC/Radio-Canada.

To see a full list of who has participated so far you can click here.