TC Transcontinental sues City of Montreal over new bylaw limiting flyer distribution

TC Transcontinental is suing the City of Montreal over its decision to ban unsolicited flyers arriving at the doorsteps of residents saying it infringes on the company’s freedom of express and citizens’ right to information, CBC Radio-Canada reports.

TC Transcontinental prints and distributes weekly newspapers across the province of Quebec.

The efforts to curb the distribution of Publisacs is part of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s environmental plans. The City of Montreal bylaw is planned to come into effect in 2023.