B.C. sports legend joins Black Press Media’s podcast team

One of British Columbia’s pre-eminent sports media talents is bringing his talents to Black Press Media.

Bob Marjanovich, known to generations of B.C. sports fans as ‘The Moj’, will share his ‘Moj On Sports’ podcasts under the new Black Press ‘Today in BC’ umbrella, with plans also in place to write a regular sports-oriented column for online readers.

Marjanovich, the current play-by-play voice for the CFL’s B.C. Lions, has been a fixture on the provincial media scene for more than 25 years. He began as a writer for Sports Vue, and parlayed that into a longtime sports talk radio career that has spanned two decades.

You can read more about what he’ll be doing here.