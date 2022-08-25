Anything interesting happen in your community? Enter it in the CCNAwards!

Community newspaper publishers: The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards competition is now open! Take this opportunity to recognize your team’s hard work and dedication over the past two years by submitting your best stories and photos from 2020 and 2021.

New categories include Best Multimedia Breaking News Coverage, Best Local Civic Journalism and Best Special Section.

This year, the CCNAwards are using a new entry portal by BetterBNC. Be sure to download the entry book and portal instructions for information on how to submit your entries. Everything you need is at www.communitynewspaperawards.ca. Be sure to enter by August 31.