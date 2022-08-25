Awards Showcase: 2022 SWNA Best Headline

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2022 BNC winners of the Headline Writing category! 1st Place: #Davidson Leader – Cam Hutchinson “FIRE PITS SPARK DEBATE AT COUNCIL MEETING” 2nd Place: #Vibank Quad Town Forum – Brad Brown “THANK YOU DAIRY MUCH” 3rd Place: Vibank Quad Town Forum – Brad Brown “RAISING THE WOOF IN BALGONIE”#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in an online awards presentation on May 13, 2022.