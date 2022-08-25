Bowen Island Undercurrent welcomes new publisher

The Bowen Island Undercurrent recently announced that Matt Blair has been welcomed as the newspaper’s new publisher.

Blair brings nearly two decades of media experience to the Glacier-owned publication. He is also currently the publisher of the North Shore News.

Blair has previously served as publisher of the Delta Optimist and is president of the BCYCNA.

“The Undercurrent is a truly special newspaper largely due to the relationships it fosters with its contributors,” he says. “I would argue it is more representative of Bowen’s community than many other newspapers and our team takes great pride in that.”