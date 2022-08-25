Former Toronto Sun video director Nelson Branco dies

Nelson Branco, the former video director at the Toronto Sun died earlier this week. He was 48.

“The world at large and the journalism world, in particular, have lost a giant,” said Adrienne Batra, the Sun’s editor-in-chief.

Batra said Branco’s passion for journalism was unparalleled and he was a cornerstone of the Sun’s video strategy. The two first met when Branco was her producer at Sun News Network.

Under his management, Toronto Sun videos became among the most-watched newspaper videos in North America.

No cause of death has been released. Branco is survived by his mother, brother and sister and many friends. We will provide more details as they become available.