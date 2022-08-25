Alberta community to receive newspaper delivered to their doorstep

Residents in the town of Coaldale, AB will soon be receiving copies of the Sunny South News at their doorstep until the end of the year, as part of a new municipal communication pilot project to keep residents informed.

Located near Lethbridge, the town’s council greenlit the plan to work in partnership with the local newspaper earlier this month. Council said it realized not all residents in the area have ready access to a computer or smartphone.

Said Mayor Jack Van Rijn: “As a Council we strongly believe in engaging with and meeting people where they are at, whether that be online via our Town website and social media platforms, or through regional newspapers like the Sunny South News.”

You can read more about the pilot project here.