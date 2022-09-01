National NewsMedia Council releases new best practice guidelines for reporting on police and minor crime

The National NewsMedia Council (NNC) announced earlier this week that it has released its latest best practice guidelines for reporting on police and minor crime to reflect and further inform newsroom discussions on these issues.

The release of this report comes after several years of discussions between readers and news organizations about the public’s growing concerns surrounding the news value, and the long-term impact, for example, of being named in a news report on what could be considered a ‘minor’ crime.

You can read the full report by clicking here.