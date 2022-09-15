Former Telegram sports editor to be inducted into HockeyNL hall of fame

Robin Short, a long-time sports editor with the St. John’s Telegram, is being posthumously inducted into the Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of Fame this November for his long-time contributions to the sport.

“I’m very excited for Robin’s family,” said Hall of Fame selection committee chairman Jack Lee. “The legacy he left behind, that he’s being awarded this honour be in the Hall of Fame, it’s an honour for me to be the chair of the committee that had the opportunity to speak on the behalf of Robin and the legacy he left behind in sport.”

Short helped build the Hall of Fame through his work on the selection committee, Lee said, and as the emcee for the annual banquet.

Short covered sports for The Telegram newspaper for 36 years; the last three decades as the paper’s sports editor.