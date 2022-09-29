SWNA 2022 BNC Awards: Best Overall Paper Class C

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2022 BNC winners of the Best Overall Paper – Class C category! 1st Place: @moosominworldspectator2nd Place: #MeadowLake Northern Pride
3rd Place: #Shellbrook Chronicle & Spiritwood Herald
#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in an online awards presentation on May 13, 2022.