How did you celebrate National Newspaper Week 2022?

National Newspaper Week 2022 wrapped up on Saturday October 8 after seven days of media coverage, local celebrations, social media highlights and almost a thousand downloads of our new custom font, Champions.

Our national ad campaign, highlighting Truth, ran across the country in more than 375 print and digital newspapers in both English and French. This year we celebrated the people behind the press and the power of words while encouraging Canadians to support the industry by downloading the Champions font. Thanks to all publishers who supported our celebration with advertising.

Some local initiatives stood out, including:

Front page messages of support in The Wadena News (SK) and the Drumheller Mail (AB)

Full-page features with local advertiser support like the Vermilion Voice (AB)



Ads in native language (Kivalliq News); and

There was also significant support on social media, generating more than 12 million impressions, including:

a message from Justin Trudeau (in English and French) on Twitter to launch National Newspaper Week on October 2;



Messages from the papers in the Advocate Media group (Atlantic Canada); and



Multiple features from Réseau Presse on behalf of their members.

Our national media relations program kicked off with a press release on Monday October 3, that generated more than 8.7 million impressions. Several trade publications also highlighted National Newspaper Week including Ad News, Media in Canada, The Message and Le Grenier.

Thanks to all who participated – we couldn’t have done it without YOU!

If you ran a local feature celebrating National Newspaper Week we would love to see it and share it.

The first 20 submissions will win a silk newspaper tie or scarf from the vintage CNA collection.

Please send your material to Kelly here.