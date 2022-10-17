The Globe and Mail doubles down on business, investing and personal finance news

The Globe and Mail announced it is deepening its investment in business, investing and personal finance news.

Last week, the Globe launched Invest in You, a multimedia campaign created in partnership with creative agency Naked Creative, VMC Media, animation studio Polyester, and Greyson Productions to remind Canadians that an investment in knowledge of personal finance, business and investing will always pay dividends, regardless of the economic environment.

The marketing campaign marks year-one of a three-year effort to deliver to readers the insight, tools and calculators they need to make confident financial decisions.

Recent investments by The Globe include:

“The Globe and Mail has long been the go-to news source for business leaders in Canada,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail.

“By deepening our commitment to personal finance news and insights and bolstering our tools and calculators, we hope all Canadians, no matter where they are in achieving their financial goals, will benefit from reading The Globe’s independent insights, diverse opinions and award-winning reporting.”