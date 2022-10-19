Renowned journalism scholar and community newspaper columnist dies

Mike Gasher, who is recognized as one of Canada’s preeminent journalism scholars, has passed away late last month, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Gasher was the co-author of Media and Communication in Canada: Networks, Culture, Technology, Audience, which is one of the foundational introductory textbooks on the subject of mass communication in Canada.

In addition to his academic work, Gasher wrote a regular column in The Review newspaper, an award-winning publication that serves Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.

Journalist and good friend Larry Pynn wrote a beautiful tribute that you can read here.

