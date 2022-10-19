SaltWire Network announces it will no longer print Monday papers for its daily publications

SaltWire Network announced earlier this month that it would be ceasing physical print editions of its daily publications.

Four daily news publications are impacted — The Chronicle Herald in Halifax, The Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S., The Guardian in Charlottetown, P.E.I., and The Telegram in St. John’s.

According to news shared by the Atlantic Canadian media company, multiple factors were involved in the company’s decision. They included inflation impacting print operations and the rising fuel costs that have impacted transportation and delivery.

The four publications will continue to produce digital editions on Mondays featuring local stories, opinion pieces and other content. The company said it will be expanding the weekend editions of its daily publications.