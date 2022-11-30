Neil Oliver to become Torstar’s new CEO

Neil Oliver has been named as the new chief executive officer of Torstar, the Toronto Star’s parent company. The move came late last week during the announcement that Jordan Bitove would be taking sole control of the company.

A spokesperson with Torstar also confirmed that the company had parted ways with Marina Glogovac, who joined the Star as its president this past summer.

Oliver had previously run Torstar’s Metroland newspaper group. He has spent 35 years at Metroland, beginning as a sales representative at the Burlington Post. He has also sat on several boards and advisory committees, including News Media Canada, Delivery Ink and Sheridan College.

