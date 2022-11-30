The Georgia Straight is back in print and available at news boxes around Vancouver, reported Overstory Media Group CEO Farhan Mohamed on his LinkedIn page earlier this week.

“We heard from SO many readers who said they relied on their print edition to tell them what was happening. Really proud of our team for pulling this off so quickly, and big thanks to our advertising partners who came on board to support this first run,” his post read.

In late September, Overstory Media Group announced it has acquired The Georgia Straight, Canada’s largest urban weekly publication. Overstory said at that time it would reinstate the publication’s focus on arts and culture, including local events, entertainment, music, food, and news.