Corporation purchases all ad space in major U.S. daily

In what is being hailed as a historic first, General Electric (GE) purchased all the advertising space in a print edition of the New York Times which hit newsstands earlier this week.

According to Axios, this is the first time in the 171-year history of the Times that any advertiser has owned all the print edition’s advertising real estate – and well as premier digital advertising space.

Part of the modus operandi at play here, Axios reports, is the move towards selling major interactive marketing campaigns for brands rather than selling individual ads.

You can check out photos of the paper and learn more about the campaign here.