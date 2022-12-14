News Media Canada has an updated logo and mailing address

Earlier this year, as part of the National Newspaper Week celebrations, News Media Canada developed a new font, Champions, to celebrate the news media industry. Download the free font by clicking here.

Inspired by the essential service that newspapers provide, the Champions font highlights the power of words, and the people behind the press, who use them to communicate essential information to Canadians each and every day.

The News Media Canada logo has been updated to feature the new font and can be downloaded here. We encourage all members to download the new font files to update your mastheads if you feature our logo in your newspaper.

Effective immediately, News Media Canada also has a new mailing address, so please update your records with the following information. Phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.

News Media Canada: 365 Bloor Street East, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON, M4W 3L4