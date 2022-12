Each year, Editor & Publisher recognizes the next generation of news media leaders with its ’25 under 35′ competition.

The deadline to apply to be part of the 2023 class is Friday, December 30, 2022 at midnight (ET).

Nominations are open to all 35 years and younger. Winners will be recognized in February’s 2023 issue. If you’d like to learn more about the program, or nominate a colleague, please click here.