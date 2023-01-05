Deadlines for submission to the 2022 National Newspaper Awards are next week

Deadlines to submit work to the 2022 National Newspaper Awards are fast approaching.

Categories will be closed to entries on a staggered basis this year. The final deadlines are as follows:

Arts and Entertainment: Monday, Jan. 9

Beat Reporting (Joan Hollobon Award): Sunday, Jan. 15

Breaking News (Stuart M. Robertson Award): Sunday, Jan. 15

Breaking News Photo: Sunday, Jan. 15

Business: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Columns (Mary Ann Shadd Cary Award): Wednesday, Jan. 11

Editorial Cartooning: Monday, Jan. 9

Editorials (Claude Ryan Award): Monday, Jan. 9

Explanatory Work: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Feature Photo: Monday, Jan. 9

General News Photo: Friday, Jan. 13

International (Norman Webster Award): Friday, Jan. 13

Investigations (George Brown Award): Sunday, Jan. 15

Local Reporting (E. Cora Hind Award): Wednesday, Jan. 11

Long Feature (William Southam Award): Friday, Jan. 13

Politics (John Wesley Dafoe Award): Friday, Jan. 13

Presentation/Design: Friday, Jan. 13

Project of the Year (John Honderich Award): Friday, Jan. 13

Short Feature (Bob Levin Award): Sunday, Jan. 15

Special Topics Reporting: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sports: Monday, Jan. 9

Sports Photo: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Sustained News Coverage: Friday, Jan. 13

Changes to this year’s competition include a new and improved entry system, alongside a new award for Special Topics Reporting, a Special Recognition Citation and a modernized website. The Special Topics Reporting categories this year are Indigenous Issues / climate change.

The cost to enter this year’s competition has been set at $30 per submission. Finalists will be announced in mid-March, with winners named at an in-person gala on May 5 at The Design Exchange in Toronto. It will be the first in-person gala since 2019. Tickets will be available for purchase next spring.

To be eligible, an entry must have been published first in 2022 by an eligible organization, with the work having been performed by an eligible entrant, as defined under the contest rules of entry. Rules can be viewed here. Entry procedures can be viewed here, while tips on using the new system can be found here. Categories can be viewed here.