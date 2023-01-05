News Media Canada signs on to partner with the Canada Press Freedom Project

The Canada Press Freedom Project, an initiative of J-Source, launched late last month to track incursions on media rights and to assist workers with understanding and challenging a growing constellation of threats to their rights.

Documenting press freedom violations across 12 categories and developing resources and toolkits to address numerous more, the CPFP will be operated by J-Source to provide media and the public with a continuous record of press freedom conditions.

Media in Canada have faced obstruction by government and police, an escalating and violent wave of online threats, concerted efforts to chill their pursuit of stories and repeated attempts to restrict coverage of land rights demonstrations.

News Media Canada is a proud partner of the Project.