Publisher of the Terrace Standard retires from journalism

Bert Husband announced he is retiring as publisher of The Terrace Standard after five years. He began his career at The Standard in February 2002.

The past five years have brought many challenges across Husband’s desk. In 2017, for example, Black Press Media’s headquarters and press centre in Williams Lake were evacuated when a raging wildfire threatened the community in 2017. Then there was the COVID pandemic that challenged even the most resolute publishers in Canadian media.

You can read about Husband’s accomplishments as publisher of the Standard and more about his career here.