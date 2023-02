Although it might sound counterintuitive to popular talking points, new research shows that the so-called ‘death’ of newspapers might be overprescribed.

In the recent winter edition of Vividata’s SCC Study of the Canadian Consumer, Gen Z demographics are big fans of printed content. As was written about earlier this week by Media in Canada, Gen Z audiences are more likely to only read print than millennials.

You can take a look at the full study here.