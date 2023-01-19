New Vividata study captures the evolving consumer habits of Canadians

Vividata has released the results of its Winter 2023 Study of the Canadian Consumer, which is the most comprehensive cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.

The Winter 2023 Study provides coverage on new consumer trends, such as: price sensitivity by consumer category, where Canadians are looking to reduce their spending, level of trust in various professionals, gaming, and more. This release also contains new psychographic statements on topics such as TV/video streaming, personal care, sports betting, and more.

A sample of highlights for news media in the Winter 2023 research includes:

Nearly 7 in 10 Canadian adults (21.7 million) read or access print or digital newspaper content (whether a daily or community newspaper) in an average week, with 56% of daily newspaper brand readers accessing content ​on a mobile device.​

In an average month, 66% of adults read or access print or digital magazine content. While 44% of magazine readers are still exclusive to printed magazines, 43% access magazine content on a mobile device, increasing to 67% for those under 35 and 57% for BIPOC Canadians.

69% of Canadians agree, “The health of our democracy depends on journalists reporting the facts accurately”, agreement increases to 76% among those 50+.

More data from the study can be found here.