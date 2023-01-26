Some new comings, goings, and other people news

- Heather Schoffield, the Toronto Star’s Ottawa bureau chief and economics columnist, announced that she would be leaving the publication to become the new senior vice-president of strategy at the Business Council of Canada. She penned a final column under the headline: ‘goodbye to journalism, thanks for everything you taught me’.
- Postmedia has announced that Lorne Motley, vice-president of editorial west, will become regional editor-in-chief of the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, the Regina Leader-Post and the Winnipeg Sun.
- As part of a series of changes, Colin McGarrigle will move from his current role as editor-in-chief in Edmonton to managing editor at the Leader-Post. Reporting to Motley in Calgary will be deputy editor Monica Zurowski, managing editor Dave Breakenridge in Edmonton, managing editor Ashley Trask in Saskatoon and managing editor Mark Hamm in Winnipeg.
- Randi Page announced on her LinkedIn page that she has been promoted to the role of publisher of the Victoria News.
- Scott Stephenson has joined the editorial team at the (Huron) Citizen. He will be covering stories that matter to local residents of Huron County and beyond.