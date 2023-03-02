Jordan Bitove to address Canadian Club Toronto

Jordan Bitove, the publisher of the Toronto Star and owner of the Torstar Corporation, will be delivering a keynote address to the Canadian Club of Toronto later this month.

The theme of Bitove’s speech will be ‘The Truth We Need for the World We Want‘.

As the Canadian Club describes it on their website: “Imagine a world without journalism. A statement like this would have been incomprehensible a decade ago. Today it is an increasingly potent threat. While the pandemic emphasized the need for reliable, quality news and opinion, the last few years have not been an easy road for journalism in Canada. However, Jordan Bitove, owner of the Toronto Star sees a brighter future.”

The event will take place on March 30 at the Royal York Hotel in downtown Toronto. Tickets to attend the event are available here.