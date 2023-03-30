Come celebrate Canadian journalism in Vancouver

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) will be celebrating its 45th anniversary with its annual conference and awards gala at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre, from April 14-16, 2023.

This year’s conference committee has put together an exceptional line-up of keynotes and speakers, with workshops to further your skills and panels to stimulate and energize your career.

Have a look at the conference programming and book your tickets to attend before it’s too late. You can also follow updates via their Twitter and Instagram pages.