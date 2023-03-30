Toronto Star owner makes emotional plea in support of local journalism

Earlier this week, Toronto Star owner Jordan Bitove presented the 2023 Kesterton Lecture, hosted by Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, and used the opportunity to make an emotional plea for support for local journalism that is a cornerstone of our democracy.

Bitove took direct aim at big tech companies like Google and Meta that are draining away digital ad dollars from traditional media outlets.

“We’re here today because we’ve posed the question – Imagine a world without journalism,” Bitove began. “A few years ago, that might’ve sounded melodramatic. But there are real alarm bells now – and we better be paying attention.”

You can read full coverage of Bitove’s speech ‘The Truth We Need for the World We Want’ and photos from the event by clicking here.