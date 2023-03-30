Awards Showcase: OCNA Original Ad Idea Winners (2021)

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours the great work of Ontario’s weekly community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners in the Original Ad Idea category!

🥇 1st Place: Ayr News – Helen and Mark Hall

“Loved these ads. Very creative to make the focus of the ad about the birds that use the product but still feature a product that relates. Well designed, written, and executed. ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!”



🥈 2nd Place: Elmira Woolwich Observer – Pat Merlihan

“It is great that they are promoting themselves so strongly. As newspapers, we often don’t do this enough. Strong layout with a clear message.”



🥉 3rd Place: North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza

“I love the simplicity of the ad while it still maintains some excitement with the fonts. The message is clear.”

The 2021 awards showcase the hard work, talent, and dedication demonstrated by Ontario publishers, editors, reporters, photographers, and designers. More than 1,450 entries were received and the awards were presented at a virtual ceremony on April 29, 2022.