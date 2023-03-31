News Media Canada has resources to help you ‘support local’

Shopping local means money stays in the community and supports local businesses that create local jobs. Shopping local supports schools, community groups, and sports programs. Spending local lets businesses give back to their community. Digital dollars spent with big tech leave the community and never come back.

News Media Canada has created a central resource for our material on supporting local. Click here to access our presentation with research, a fact sheet, editorial pieces, and industry campaign material.

Send us your best examples of how you encourage your community to support local, and we will add them to our online slideshow.